LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hit-and-run crash in the east Las Vegas Valley led to closures and road delays as police searched for a suspect.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield said the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road. Police said two vehicles were involved.
One juvenile was hurt in crash, Hadfield said. The juvenile's injuries were non life-threatening and was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.
Hadfield said the driver of the other vehicle involved fled on foot. Police have not yet arrested the driver and have set up a perimeter in the area to look for the driver.
Police said eastbound Flamingo was closed from Sheppard Drive to Boulder Highway. Police advised avoiding the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
No shortage of lowlife thugs in that area ,Oda lay paco,come give me ride we’ll call policia & report the car stolen! Din do nuffin attitude!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.