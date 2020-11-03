LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating a stabbing near Horizon Ridge and Green Valley.
The incident was reported about 4:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.
SWAT is responding to the scene. No roads are impacted.
"Two occupants were able to safely leave the residence, and the involved male subject has barricaded inside the residence," police said Tuesday.
Around 7 p.m., HPD reported that the suspect involved was in custody. Police said the scene will be clearing soon.
