LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said a woman died and two other people were injured in a shooting on Monday night.
About 7:30 p.m. on June 28, Henderson police and fire personnel were called to the 90 block of Huntfield Drive, near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways. HPD said a woman called saying her husband had shot two people.
Police said a 48-year-old woman had an apparent gunshot wound to her face. Two additional 21-year-old men suffered gunshot wounds to their torsos, HPD said. All three were taken to Sunrise Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The two men were stable and expected to survive, HPD said.
HPD said the investigation revealed that the caller's husband, 39-year-old Andre Andrews, was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Andrews reportedly left the scene and the wife called her friends for help, HPD said.
After the friends arrived at the residence, Andrews returned and shot the arriving female friend in the face, HPD said. The two other men were then involved in a physical altercation with Andrews in an attempt to get the gun from him and were also shot, HPD said.
Andrews sustained head injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital, HPD said. He's been booked in absentia on charges of murder, attempted murder and domestic battery.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the woman shot to death once next of kin is notified.
The incident marks Henderson's 7th homicide investigation in 2021. Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 702-267-4911 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
