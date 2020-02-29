HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said officers shot and killed a man suspected in a "violent" domestic situation on Saturday.
Activity was centered on the 800 block of Viento Del Montagna Avenue, near Gibson Road and the 215 Beltway. According to Henderson Police Sgt. Kirk Moore, a call came to 9-1-1 about a domestic violence situation about 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 29.
When officers arrived, they found a man armed with a knife outside of the home. Moore said officers used 40mm "less-lethal" options on the man that didn't stop him, leading to the officer-involved shooting.
The man died on scene, police said. His identity is expected to be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office. Two officers were involved in the shooting but were not injured.
Information, including condition, about the domestic violence victim in the home was not released. Moore said they were unsure if the residents had a history with police.
This was the first officer-involved for HPD in 2020.
Road in the area were expected to remain closed through the evening for the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.