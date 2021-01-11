LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police shot and injured a burglary suspect on Monday night.
According to police, the investigation was taking place at a LifeStorage facility in the area of Galleria Drive and Stufflebeam Avenue, near U.S. 95, about 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 11.
At the scene, Henderson Police Capt. Kirk Moore said detectives and patrol units were conducting surveillance on a burglary suspect.
The suspect was known in a "significant" amount of Henderson cases. The officers decided to stop the suspect and when approaching, the suspect fled.
Moore said during a foot chase, the suspect pulled a gun, which led to officers firing at him. The suspect was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
Moore said the suspect was stable but did not elaborate on his injury. An officer was injured during the pursuit, but wasn't shot, Moore said.
This was the first officer-involved shooting for the department in 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.