LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are looking for a suspect and a car that may be connected to a convenience store robbery.
HPD said the incident happened June 27 around 4:45 a.m. at a convenience story in the 4000 block of Saint Rose Parkway.
Police said the suspect involved entered the business, walked behind the counter and attempted to steal store merchandise. Police said the clerk attempted to confront the suspect.
The suspect reportedly attacked the clerk and knocked the clerk unconscious, police said. No weapon was used during the attack, HPD said.
The suspect then reportedly fled the business in an unknown direction in a black four-door vehicle. Police described the suspect as a Black male between 18-20 years old, wearing a white tank top, black shorts and black shoes.
The suspect was seen entering the convenience store with two Black women and HPD said the suspect may still be with the women.
HPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 702-267-4750 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
