LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are still looking for a missing woman, who was last contacted in July 2020
Cheryllyn Beardall, 35, was last contacted in July 2020 in Henderson. Beardall's vehicle was located in Sept. 2020, HPD said.
Beardall was described as a white woman, 5'9" and weighing 115 lbs. Beardall has green eyes and brown hair.
HPD said foul play hasn't been ruled out in Beardall's disappearance.
Anyone with information about Beardall's whereabouts is asked to call HPD Detective Nathan Calvano at 702-267-4750, HPD at 702-267-4911, reference report #20-15781.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.