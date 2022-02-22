UPDATE (Feb. 22) -- Henderson Police said 11-year-old Ashlyn Sherre was found safe after she was missing for three days.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Saturday night.
Ashlyn Sherre was last seen by family outside her residence in the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive of Feb. 19. She was wearing a dark short-sleeve shirt, purple skirt, black fishnet leggings and black boots. Sherre has black hair with green mixed in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, Detective Nathan Calvano 702-267-4750, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
For all you up here just saying awful things i pray your loved one dont go missing. Its heartless this is my cousin and no matter what she was wearing makeup whatever the case shes missing. Some of y'all need to go repent. God dont like ugly!!! My family juat wants het home and safe. If you dont have anything nice to say dont say nothing. I will not let my cousins name to be ran in the dirt Espically a minor. Grow up
She does not look like an 11 year old child.
Georgestrong you're a Jerk for that response. I pray that little girl is returned safe a sound to her family
An eleven year old wearing fishnets lol. That's some good parenting right there. Some black pimp has already got her.
...wearing eye makeup like a starlet doesn't help, either.
