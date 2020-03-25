hendo shooting 3/25
Gai Phanalasy/FOX5

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police were investigating a shooting incident near Windmill and Green Valley Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

HPD said the shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. March 25 in the 2300 block of Brockton Way.

While there was a report of a shooting incident in the area, there were no witnesses, according to HPD.

No injuries were reported, HPD said. No suspect information was immediately available and the suspect was still at large, according to police.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.