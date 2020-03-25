HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police were investigating a shooting incident near Windmill and Green Valley Parkway Wednesday afternoon.
HPD said the shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. March 25 in the 2300 block of Brockton Way.
While there was a report of a shooting incident in the area, there were no witnesses, according to HPD.
No injuries were reported, HPD said. No suspect information was immediately available and the suspect was still at large, according to police.
