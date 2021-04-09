LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning.
HPD Officer Katrina Farrell said the shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Sunset Road, near Stephanie Street. Police said an adult man was found on scene with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Farrell said no road closures were in place due to the investigation, but a shopping center parking lot in the area was closed to traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
