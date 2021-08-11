LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police investigated a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Sunset Road, near Stephanie Street for a reported shooting around 9:35 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, police said.
While police investigated the shooting, they learned that the initial incident occurred on the 100 block of north Boulder Highway, near Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police said the the shooter in not in custody, and suspect information was not immediately provided.
The shooting is still being investigated.
