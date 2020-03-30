LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon near Major Avenue and Burkholder Boulevard.
Henderson police responded to the 800 block of North Major in reference to a shooting.Preliminary information indicates that an adult male was shot and transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.
Major Avenue is currently shut down between Burkholder and Drake as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
