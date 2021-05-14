LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Speed and impairment were considered factors in a deadly crash Wednesday night, according to Henderson Police.
HPD said the crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. May 12 near W. Warm Springs and Stephanie Street. A gray 2017 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Stephanie while a white 2019 Penske International truck was traveling eastbound on Warm Springs.
Police said the driver of the Honda ran a red light and high the Penske truck. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said impairment and speed were considered factors in the crash. Traffic in the area had to be diverted for about four hours while police investigated.
The identity of the driver will be released once next of kin is notified. The crash marks the fourth traffic-related fatality in Henderson for 2021.
