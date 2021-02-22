LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former youth football coach was arrested Feb. 8 for possession of child pornography, according to a police report from the Henderson Police Department.
Gino Mondino, 37, was arrested Feb. 8 on four counts of use/permit minor, 14+, to produce porn; four counts of distributing porn with a minor; one count of possession of porn with a person under 16; and one count of contempt of court.
According to an arrest report from HPD, Facebook notified authorities that an account associated with Mondino had pornographic images on his account. According to Facebook, Mondino had received self-produced pornographic images and videos through his Facebook Messenger in Aug. 2020.
Authorities identified the girl in the images and interviewed her in Jan. 2021. The girl's age was not identified in the arrest report, but she reportedly told police she was a cheerleader in 2016 for a youth football team Mondino coached. They later became friends on Facebook and messaged back and forth, but never met up in person, the report said.
Mondino was arrested Feb. 8. Mondino's next court appearance was set for Feb. 24.
