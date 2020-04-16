LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing a Henderson park.
According to a news release, the Mission Hills Park, 511 E. Mission Drive, experienced extensive damage caused by a vehicle off-roading through one of the grassy areas within the park.
Officials said the incident occurred sometime between April 14 at 7 p.m. and April 15 at 6:50 a.m.
According to park employees, similar damage has been occurring for the past several weeks. However, this incident is by far the worst in damage assessments, the release said.
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to please reference HPD DR#20-06803 and contact Officer Kohut at 702-267-5000 (select option 2).
