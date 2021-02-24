UPDATE: Henderson detectives say that the person who reported the fatal crash between a car and pedestrian near the M Resort Tuesday night "fabricated" her report.
Henderson police have arrested Danika Cain, 33, on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.
According to police, Cain and the victim, a 44-year-old man, were involved in a "domestic-related" verbal argument. During the argument, the victim exited the vehicle and Cain allegedly struck the victim with their vehicle.
The man was identified by the Clark County coroner on Wednesday as Kent E. Reed from Las Vegas. The cause and manner of his death was still pending.
The original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a man was killed in what started as an apparent attempted carjacking which ended with him being hit by the suspect in his car.
At about 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 23, Henderson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the desert area south of the M Resort near the cross streets of Welpman Way and Las Vegas Boulevard South, in reference to a possible crash involving a pedestrian.
Preliminary information was that a man attempted to steal another man’s vehicle, striking the victim with his own vehicle.
The victim died at the scene, according to Henderson police.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and was still at large on Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police air and patrol units were assisting with the attempts to locate the suspect.
(3) comments
Crime has picked up big time since BLACKS moved here. Where is the MAFIA? We need them.
Nasty Racist. Reporting you and this post.
We have had a vibrant African-American community in Las Vegas since the founding of our city. There is a reason why dozens of buildings in the historic west side are on the national register of historic places.
