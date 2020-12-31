LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested two suspects after multiple vehicles had their windows shot out in a Henderson neighborhood.
Henderson Police arrested Andrew Drongesen, 20, and Devin McBride, 21, on Wednesday. According to HPD, the two face hundreds of charges related to an ongoing vandalism investigation.
According to police, Drongesen and McBride shot out multiple residential and vehicle windows, causing "several thousands in dollars' worth of damage."
Drongesen and McBride face hundreds of charges, according to HPD:
- 29 counts of injury to other property under $250
- 108 counts of injury to other property $250 - $5000
- 137 counts of discharge firearm in/upon public street
No one was injured as a result of the shootings, police said. HPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
