LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wife and mother of five from Henderson is back home after nearly losing her life in a wrong-way crash.
On Sept. 8 around 2 a.m., Deedra Russell left her Henderson home, driving a couple hours behind her son who had just packed up for college. They were on their way to Idaho, but decided to stay a night in St. George, Utah.
Russell never made it. She was hit head-on on I-15 in the Virgin River Gorge. She was life-flighted to St. George Regional Hospital.
“I woke up in the hospital, and I was on a ventilator I couldn’t speak. But the first thing I remember is Troy telling me I was in an accident, I’m going to be OK, but he kind of listed all the injures," Russell said.
She had a shattered femur, broken bones throughout her legs, arm, extensive internal injuries and more, but her spine was OK and she didn't have a traumatic brain injury.
“Probably the most damaging thing that happened is something impaled my abdomen and really damaged my intestines and my bowels," Russell said.
But the 44-year-old has gone through far worse than this tragedy.
“It’s almost like the physical pain wasn’t as bad as the heartbreak I had suffered six years ago," Russell said.
Russell's son Austen was killed in 2015 after his father, Troy, accidentally ran over him outside their Henderson home.
“Anything compared to that, I definitely know I can handle it, so even all that pain I had in the hospital was really nothing compared to the pain of losing my son," Russell said.
