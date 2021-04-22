LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for participating in a mortgage fraud scheme.
Joseph A. Gonzalez, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Gonzalez is the sixth person to plead guilty as part of the scheme, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said two men in the Bronx, Jorge Flores and Simon Curanaj, ran a mortgage fraud scheme in which they applied for more than $9 million in home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) from banks on properties in New Jersey and New York. Gonzalez reportedly profited from the fraudulent loans, prosecutors said.
Gonzalez was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay restitution of $512,500.
