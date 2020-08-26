LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson man allegedly applied for COVID-19 relief money and then used the money to buy a house, according to the Nevada U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice.
Brandon Casutt, 49, reportedly obtained approximately $500,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Casutt was charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, concealment money laundering, engaging in unlawful monetary transactions and making false statements to a financial insitution.
Casutt allegedly submitted fraudulent applications to the Small Business Administration and federally insured banks for COVID-19 relief from the CARES Act. Casutt reportedly received $350,000 in the name of a business Sky DeSign and $150,000 in the name of a charity Skyler's C.F. Foundation, which is reportedly to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis.
The loan applications reportedly said that each entity had numerous employees, payroll expenses and revenue. Officials said that isn't true for either entity.
According to a criminal complaint, Casutt then allegedly laundered the funds by writing checks to himself and 23 others, each for $8,330 with "back pay" or "pandemic pay" written in the memo lines. Casutt then diverted the funds back to a bank account in the name of the charitable foundation and used the money to purchase a $400,000 home in Henderson. Casutt and his family moved in at the end of June.
