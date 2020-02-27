LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson man was sentenced Thursday in connection with the death of his 3-year-old daughter.
Justin Tom Bennett, 26, was arrested in July 2016 on murder and abuse charges in connection with the death of his toddler, Abygail Bennett.
Justin pleaded guilty to all 32 counts, including a murder charge, on Jan. 2. On Thursday, a judge sentenced him 50 years to life. Justin was also ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to help cover the girl's funeral costs.
In court, Justin told the judge the incident "wasn't supposed to happen" and that he was sorry for Abygail's death.
Abygail was rushed to St. Rose Siena hospital after she was found unresponsive in her home near Windmill and Pecos on July 1, 2016. Abygail died from blunt force trauma to the chest, police said at the time.
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled Abygail's death a homicide.
Two other children were home at the time of the fatal blow, police said. The children were placed in the care of their grandparents.
