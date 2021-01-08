LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a grandson told his family that his grandmother died before her body was found partially buried in the desert, according to an arrest report.
Matthew Ayala, 29, was arrested Jan. 5 after his grandmother, identified by police as Yolanda Ayala, was found in a desert area in Pahrump. Nye County Police said in an arrest report that Yolanda was found in a partially buried tote with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
According to the report by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Matthew lived at an apartment with his grandmother. Matthew told family that his grandmother died Jan. 1 at the apartment. Matthew reportedly told family that Yolanda was taken to a hospital, but couldn't specify which hospital, the report said. Matthew said he threw away Yolanda's box spring and mattress in the apartment complex dumpster.
This worried the Ayala family, according to the arrest report. Family members calling police to help look for Yolanda on Jan. 2, the report said.
Police searched the Ayala apartment and talked to neighbors. One neighbor hearing loud noises from the apartment on Dec. 31. Matthew was seen with a large dolly carrying a large box on Jan. 1. During the apartment search, police said items appeared out of place and found bloody items around the apartment, the report said.
LVMPD discovered that Ayala rented a Uhaul truck late Jan. 1. Using cellphone and truck data, LVMPD determined that Ayala went to Nye County before returning the vehicle, the report said. Nye County Sheriffs Office was made aware of the investigation and looked for Yolanda Ayala's body, which they found Jan. 5 in a desert area in Pahrump.
LVMPD arrested Matthew Ayala that same day, the report said. Matthew promptly asked for a lawyer and did not interview with police.
Matthew Ayala was arrested on a murder charge. According to court records, he was not granted bail. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 11.
