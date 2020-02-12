LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for help to find a 12-year-old girl reported missing on Feb. 10.
According to police, Estrella Alvarez was last seen near Ft. Apache and Blue Diamond roads on Monday. She was last wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.
Family members told FOX5 the shirt had Spongebob Squarepants on the front of it, pictured above. Police described her as 5' tall, 100 lbs, with brown hair and black eyes.
Police said Thursday morning that Alvarez was found safe. No additional details on where she was found were provided.
