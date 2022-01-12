LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is accused of attempting to lure a child into her car with candy, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas police.
Kerenlee Sharon, 47, was arrested Monday for attempting to lure a child, according to court and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records.
Police said a witness called 911 to report a black Lexus sedan with California license plates was approaching children after they got out of school. The witness said it was happening at the Esplanade Apartments on Maule Avenue near Durango Drive.
Officers located Sharon at the complex with a vehicle matching the description, an arrest report said. Sharon said she was "just walking around" but admitted she didn't live at the apartment complex and was visiting someone who lived there, the report said.
Sharon also admitted to saying hello to kids in the apartment complex "because she is nice," the report said.
An 8-year-old boy told his mother he was approached by Sharon, the report said. According to the boy, Sharon rolled down her window and said, "Get in the car, I have candy," the report said.
The boy picked up a rock and told Sharon he would break her windows if she didn't go away and said he would tell someone to call police, the report said. Police later spoke to Sharon's mother who told them that Sharon did carry candy in her car, the report said.
According to court records, Sharon was ordered to stay away from the apartment complex and from children. Her next court date was set for Thursday.
