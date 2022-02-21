LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family of seven was laid to rest on Saturday after a deadly crash in North Las Vegas in January.
The woman who lost her family invited the public to a memorial service at Palm Northwest Cemetery.
Her family was killed in a crash at Cheyenne and Commerce, where nine people in total died. North Las Vegas Police said the devastating crash was due to a driver speeding through a red light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.