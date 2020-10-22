LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular tourist attraction in downtown Las Vegas is using new technology to help spot gun violence to protect visitors and employees.
Fremont Street Experience said Thursday it is using Shotpoint, a sensor system used to detect gunshots. According to the system's website, the technology will be able to quickly report and locate the gunshots, sending alerts to those in the area.
“The Fremont Street Experience is dedicated to providing a safe and fun environment for all of our visitors and employees," Fremont Street Experience said in a statement. "As part of that commitment, we continually evaluate systems to complement and enhance our safety procedures.
"The recently installed Shotpoint system has been in the works for over a year and will instantly communicate clear and precise alerts that can cue cameras, lockdown systems, and send notifications for quick and effective responses."
Fremont Street Experience said they will continue to work with local law enforcement as well for security and safety issues.
