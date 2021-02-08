LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Panic! at the Disco member Brent Wilson was arrested in late January following a police traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of 76.8 grams of narcotics and a loaded firearm, according to a police report.
About 6:49 p.m. on Jan. 22, Las Vegas police said a dark gray Dodge Charger with Nevada license plates had made a series of unsafe moving violations in the area of Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The driver failed to yield right-of-way to other drivers and crossed multiple lanes without signaling, the report read.
Upon the stop near the Village Square shopping center, an officer obtained a search warrant to examine the vehicle. The officer discovered the vehicle was littered with drug paraphernalia, including: 13 grams of meth, 1.2 grams of cocaine and 62.6 grams heroin.
According to an investigation, Wilson was on probation with a history of drug possession and ordered to abide by a curfew between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily. Due to the violation of his probation, a hold was placed on Wilson.
In addition to the narcotics, police said a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.
Wilson was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and violation of probation. He was also cited for the aforementioned traffic violations.
An initial court appearance was held virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions, on Jan. 28. Wilson's preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. before Judge Eric Goodman.
According to court records, Wilson also faces the possibility of probation revocation in District Court. The matter was continued till Feb. 10.
Brent was a founding bassist in the Las Vegas-based band and left in 2006.
