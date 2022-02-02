LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New body-worn camera footage from North Las Vegas police shows 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson, the driver who police say killed himself and eight others in a crash Saturday, receiving a ticket for speeding weeks prior.
The traffic stop happened about two months ago, on Dec. 9.
It shows Robinson being pulled over in his Dodge Challenger, the same car identified at the site of the mass casualty crash on Saturday.
"Where are you going in this fancy car?” asked the officer in the tape.
”I’m just driving, just coming from work,” said Robinson.
“And you were 64 in a 45? This is a beautiful car, though. Why are you driving this thing so fast?” said the officer.
"Trying to get back home," Robinson replied.
"Ah, trying to get back home," the policeman said.
Robinson proceeds to tell the officer he does not have his license on him.
He then hands him his registration, but in the video, police blurred it before giving it to media outlets due to the personal information on it.
“This is your vehicle? Are you Mr. Robinson? Gary Dean?” the officer later asked.
“Yes, yes," said Robinson.
The officer walked to his motorcycle, then returned to the driver's side of the Dodge Challenger and issued Robinson a ticket for driving 10 mph over the speed limit. This, even though Robinson was clocked at 19 miles per hour over the limit, something that would typically warrant a more expensive ticket.
“Alright, Mr. Robinson. I wrote you 10 over. Everything else is good. You were doing 64. You were doing 19 over," said the officer.
Robinson said, “You write me a ticket?"
“Yeah, but it could have been twice as bad," said the officer.
Robinson then made some inaudible comments.
The officer added, “I only gave you half price," and then started walking back to his motorcycle. "OK sir, take good care of this thing. Drive careful."
After entering a guilty plea for the December citation, and getting fined $150 for driving one to 10 mph over the speed limit, it was nine days later that the unthinkable happened at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.
The family members killed in the crash on Saturday were identified as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35. An occupant in Robinson’s car, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, of North Las Vegas, also died in the crash.
Experts say excessive speeding is a recurring problem in Clark County.
"We have data that shows that citations over 100 mph have gone dramatically up in the last three years," said Andrew Bennett, director of Clark County's Office of Traffic Safety.
According to the Nevada State Police, the following numbers reflect how many citations were given statewide, in recent years, for drivers moving in excess of 100 miles per hour:
- 3,517 in 2019
- 4,415 in 2020
- 5,137 in 2021
Last year, more than half of the number of these types of tickets were from violations in Clark County, or 2,660, according to authorities.
In the deadly crash involving Robinson, it's unknown at this time whether impairment was a factor, as his toxicology report is pending.
Court records show Robinson had also previously been with driving with a misdemeanor for having an open container in a vehicle. Among other citations, court records show he got a speeding ticket in 2017, two speeding tickets in the fall of 2020, and a speeding ticket in February 2021.
Robinson also had an extensive criminal history, including six felonies, dating back nearly 25 years.
Police said Wednesday that the only information they're looking at when they pull someone over for a traffic stop are any possible warrants, their license, insurance, registration and whether or not they appear impaired.
They added that each officer can write a ticket at their own discretion.
