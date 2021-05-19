Mobile home fire Carey Ave

Mobile home fire near Carey Ave. and Lee St. on May 19, 2021. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are responding to a second structure fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Warren Whitney said the fire was reported around 7:05 a.m. May 19 near E. Carey Avenue and Lee Street, near Mt. Hood Street.

Whitney said firefighters found a mobile home fully involved in flame in the area. Firefighters are still working to put out the blaze as of 7:50 a.m.

The fire is near another structure fire at a vacant home on Shenandoah Avenue, near Carey and Toiyabe Street.

Whitney didn't have any information on possible victims in the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

