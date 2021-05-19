LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are responding to a second structure fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Warren Whitney said the fire was reported around 7:05 a.m. May 19 near E. Carey Avenue and Lee Street, near Mt. Hood Street.
Whitney said firefighters found a mobile home fully involved in flame in the area. Firefighters are still working to put out the blaze as of 7:50 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was injured and a puppy was rescued after a vacant house fire in t…
The fire is near another structure fire at a vacant home on Shenandoah Avenue, near Carey and Toiyabe Street.
Whitney didn't have any information on possible victims in the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.