LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are responding to a second structure fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Warren Whitney said the fire was reported around 7:05 a.m. May 19 near E. Carey Avenue and Lee Street, near Mt. Hood Street.

Whitney said firefighters found a mobile home fully involved in flame in the area. Firefighters are still working to put out the blaze as of 7:50 a.m.

The fire is near another structure fire at a vacant home on Shenandoah Avenue, near Carey and Toiyabe Street.

Whitney didn't have any information on possible victims in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.