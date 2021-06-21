LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson firefighters responded to multiple fires Sunday evening that were minutes apart.
According to Kathleen Richards with the City of Henderson, crews were dispatched to a fire at 118 King Street, near Boulder Highway and west Warm Springs Road around 10:30 p.m. Nearly seven minutes after receiving the call, a second fire was reported at 46 Richardson Drive, near east Lake Mead Parkway and east Warm Springs Road.
Firefighters were able to contained the fire on King Street, however two people were injured, Richards said.
A woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, while a man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. There was no estimate on damage or cause determined for the fire as of Monday morning.
Richards said the fire on Richardson Drive was a four-alarm fire, with multiple mobile homes at the Alta Vista Mobile Home Park involved. Clark County Fire Department assisted on the fire call.
As of Monday morning, power had yet to be restored to about half of the mobile park, Richards said.
It wasn't immediately clear how many people were displaced, but the City of Henderson set up an emergency shelter at Heritage Park for impacted residents. There was also an emergency pet trailer on site for residents to house their pets while displaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.