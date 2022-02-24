LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a market Thursday morning.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started around 5:09 a.m. Feb. 24 at Apollo Market, located at 1600 N. Jones Boulevard near Vegas Drive. According to LVFR, crews set up defensive operations after fire broke through the roof of the building.
At about 7:30 a.m., Szymanski said the fire was out. Szymanski described the market at a "total loss" and said a nearby restaurant had moderate water and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Surrounding roads are closed for fire crews.
