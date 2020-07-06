LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fight during a house party led to a shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley early Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 5 a.m. July 6 in the 2000 block of Casa Vista Drive, near Rainbow and Oakey boulevards.
Gordon said the fight broke out between a male and female. The fight moved outside where a crowd formed, Gordon said.
During a fight, shots rang out and the victim was hit in the thigh. The man was driven to the hospital by his wife, who was also at the party, police said.
The suspect was still outstanding Monday morning, according to Gordon.
(1) comment
Druggies & low life’s bring guns to parties!
