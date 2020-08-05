LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- FBI Las Vegas confirmed that a federal search warrant was served on a home in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, SWAT and FBI were seen at the home Wednesday morning, located near Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue. YouTuber Arman Izadi lives in the home.
"The FBI executed a federal search warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation," FBI officials said. "No further information can be released at this time."
LVMPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to TMZ, the Las Vegas investigation is connected to an FBI investigation at YouTube star Jake Paul's home in Calabasas. Izadi and Paul are friends.
Paul's attorney Richard Schonfeld said Paul was out of state at the time the warrant was served.
“We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state,” Schonfeld said in an email. “We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation.”
A SWAT team initially entered the property, Eimiller said. No arrests were made.
Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday said they were dismissing charges of criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly there against Paul and two others “so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed,” but that they may be refiled later.
Paul had been charged there when he appeared on video in June inside a Scottsdale mall that a big crowd of people had broken into, looting stores.
Paul said in a subsequent YouTube video that he had only been looking for people protesting the death of George Floyd, and he did not take part in any of the destruction.
Paul, 23, has over 20 million followers on his YouTube channel, which features stunts, pranks, stories from his personal life, and more recently music videos
He rose to fame on the short video app Vine and spent two years as an actor on the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark.” His older brother, Logan Paul, has a similar YouTube channel with even more followers.
Neighbors have complained to media outlets for several years about the stunts Jake Paul has pulled on the property for his YouTube channel.
Last month, Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub harshly criticized him after video emerged of dozens of people at a party at his home amid the coronavirus outbreak, with no apparent masks or social distancing.
Izadi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. FBI Las Vegas said they could not give information because it is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
