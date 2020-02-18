LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The FBI and Los Angeles Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a Las Vegas homicide investigation, an FBI spokesperson confirmed.
Davon Hickman, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop around 12:40 p.m. Monday in Palmdale, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.
According to court records, an arrest warrant for Hickman was issued Jan. 13 for charges of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon.
Hickman is a co-defendant with Jecory Kemp and Tyeshia James, who were arrested in January on murder charges. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Kemp and James were suspects in a murder investigation after a body was found in a burned vehicle in San Bernardino County.
Police said on Dec. 31, the body of 44-year-old Jabar Anderson was found in the burned car. The deputy coroner determined Anderson died of a gunshot wound.
Anderson was previously reported missing to the Henderson Police Department, according to police. Hickman's connection to the case wasn't immediately known.
Eimiller said Hickman was transferred to LVMPD custody. Hickman's booking records weren't yet available Tuesday morning.
LVMPD didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information on the investigation.
