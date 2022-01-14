LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A father traveled to Las Vegas to help his son with eviction problems before he was fatally shot, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Justin Gaines, 30, was arrested by Arizona State Troopers at a rest stop in San Simon, AZ on Dec. 16. According to LVMPD, Gaines was suspected of killing his father on Dec. 15.
Roy Gaines, 66, was found dead in a home in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway. Police said Roy's wife and other son flew in from California to look for him and found him dead inside the home.
According to police, Roy's wife and Justin's mother called police around 9 a.m. Dec. 15 to report she hadn't heard from Roy or Justin in a while. She said Roy had traveled to Las Vegas because her son Justin was being evicted and he requested help from his parents. The woman had last heard from Roy around 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, the report said.
The mother said Justin served time in a California prison several years ago, the report said. She said her son developed paranoia and anger toward herself and Roy after he was released from prison, according to the arrest report.
According to court records, Justin was not granted bail. His next hearing was set for Feb. 10.
(1) comment
Another neck tattooed murderer probably released from prison "for his health" kills another innocent person, his own father. Thanks Sisolak you corrupt p ig.
