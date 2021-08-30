LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a fatal crash early Monday morning.
The crash happened near Eastern and Sahara avenues around 4 a.m. Aug. 30.
LVMPD officers at the scene told FOX5 that the crash involved a pedestrian who was hit by a car outside of a marked crosswalk. Police said the driver stayed on scene.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
Additional details weren't immediately available. Sahara was closed between Eastern and Atlantic Street for police investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
