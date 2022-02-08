LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of a woman who died from a drug overdose filed a lawsuit against the City of North Las Vegas and its fire department for its alleged role in her death.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tiffany Slatsky, who died from an overdose in Feb. 2020, and her son, a beneficiary of her estate. Christopher Candito, Slatsky's husband, was a North Las Vegas firefighter who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2021 to involuntary manslaughter after providing Slatsky with various drugs that led to her death.
The family alleges that the city was "maintaining a policy of inaction and an attitude of indifference towards illicit drug use and abuse of authority within NLVFD," the lawsuit said. A city spokesman had not provided comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
The lawsuit names Candito, along with NLVFD firefighters Andrew Clapper, Nicholas Robison, Steven Honsowetz and Andrew Stocker. The lawsuit claims that NLV Fire Station 51 where the firefighters worked was known as a "party station."
Candito pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and burglary charges in October. He was sentenced by a Las Vegas judge on Dec. 10, 2021 to 16 to 40 months in prison.
FULL LAWSUIT
Slatsky - Complaint FINAL by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
