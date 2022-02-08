Christopher Candito

Christopher Candito and 23 Morphine pills, as presented as evidence before a District Court Grand Jury.

 (Grand Jury Evidence/District Court)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of a woman who died from a drug overdose filed a lawsuit against the City of North Las Vegas and its fire department for its alleged role in her death.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tiffany Slatsky, who died from an overdose in Feb. 2020, and her son, a beneficiary of her estate. Christopher Candito, Slatsky's husband, was a North Las Vegas firefighter who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2021 to involuntary manslaughter after providing Slatsky with various drugs that led to her death.

The family alleges that the city was "maintaining a policy of inaction and an attitude of indifference towards illicit drug use and abuse of authority within NLVFD," the lawsuit said. A city spokesman had not provided comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

The lawsuit names Candito, along with NLVFD firefighters Andrew Clapper, Nicholas Robison, Steven Honsowetz and Andrew Stocker. The lawsuit claims that NLV Fire Station 51 where the firefighters worked was known as a "party station."

Candito pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and burglary charges in October. He was sentenced by a Las Vegas judge on Dec. 10, 2021 to 16 to 40 months in prison.

FULL LAWSUIT

Slatsky - Complaint FINAL by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.