LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of a man who died in Las Vegas police custody in 2019 will sue the city and the officers involved.
Byron Williams, 50, died Sept. 5, 2019 after he was stopped by officers for not having a safety light on his bicycle. Williams told officers "I can't breathe" as an officer put his knee on Williams' back.
Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci will represent Williams' family in the lawsuit. Crump recently represented the family of George Floyd.
Williams' death was ruled a homicide. He died of methamphetamine intoxication, with other contributing factors of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, pulmonary fibrosis, granulomatous lung disease and prone restraint, the Clark County Coroner said at the time. The Clark County District Attorney decided to not file charges against police in Williams' death.
Attorneys and Williams' family will attend a press conference Thursday announcing the lawsuit. LVMPD said it does not comment on pending litigation.
