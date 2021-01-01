LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The community is mourning the death of 52-year-old Eric Echevarria following a devastating crash in the southwest valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police believed 19-year-old UNLV star recruit Zaon Collins appeared to by high while driving 88 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.
Echevarria's sister is stunned and angry. Angry that Collins is not in jail this New Year's Eve, while they prepare to bury a loved one.
“Heartbroken right now. I don’t even know where to begin," Maria Echevarria said. First getting a dreaded text message in New York about her brother, Eric.
"And told me that he was in a horrific car accident." And then, a call 15 minutes later.
"Told me my brother passed away. So it’s been very hard for me and my family. My kids are devastated, My nephew. His wife. Everybody," Marie said.
The crash happened in the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Police said Collins slammed into Eric Echevarria. An arrest report said Collins was driving 88 mph in a 35 mph zone, with police saying he displayed signs of marijuana intoxication.
What also doesn't make sense to Eric's family is that Collins, a UNLV basketball recruit, was released on court monitoring by a judge because of his strong community ties.
“Nineteen years old and you took a life and you get to spend New Year’s Eve with your family and my brother’s not even here," Marie Echevarria said.
Echevarria said her brother was a custodian at a local school, an Army and National Guard Veteran, a loving brother, husband and great father to his stepchildren.
“I just want my brother’s story to be told," Marie said. "He was a good man. I’m so sick and tired hearing about this kid and his prospects and he’s a basketball player. No. My brother’s the victim. Not him.”
Collins faces DUI and reckless driving charges. He's due back in court on Jan. 7.
