UPDATE: Police have taken suspect into custody. No injuries reported.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a family disturbance led to a barricade in the Spring Valley area Tuesday afternoon.
LVMPD said police were called around 10:35 a.m. Sept. 1 in reference to a disturbance in the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive, near Twain Avenue and Tenaya Way.
The caller reported a family member was active erratically and making threats to hurt others, police said.
LVMPD said special tactics were requested to respond. Additional details weren't immediately available.
