LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former North Las Vegas firefighter was arrested in connection with a Henderson homicide investigation more than a year old.
Christopher Candito, 33, was arrested after a joint investigation with Henderson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Las Vegas office.
HPD said on Feb. 23, 2020, HPD and Henderson Fire responded to the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive in reference to a woman who was not conscious and not breathing. The woman was later identified as 25-year-old Tiffany Slatsky.
Clark County coroner Melanie Rouse said Slatsky died from multiple drug intoxication, including MDMA, morphine, phentermine (a weight loss medication), etizolam (an anxiety medication), cocaine, and zolpidem (a sedative). Rouse said Slatsky's death was ruled an accident. It wasn't immediately clear if Slatsky's cause of death will be changed after the arrest.
An arrest warrant for Candito was submitted for murder and burglary charges on June 30, 2021, and Candito was taken into custody July 7 and booked into Henderson Detention Center.
According to Transparent Nevada, Candito was a former North Las Vegas firefighter and paramedic.
“These off duty events are contrary to the values of the City and its employees. In addition to fully cooperating with law enforcement officials, the City immediately initiated its own investigations into this tragic incident and placed the former firefighter on administrative leave. He later resigned,” city spokesman Patrick Walker said in a statement.
The incident is being investigated at the 14th homicide for the City of Henderson in 2020. HPD said it wouldn't release further details.
