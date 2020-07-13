LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former North Las Vegas city employee was arrested last week on child sex charges, according to court and jail records.
Alonzo Garcia Johnson, 47, was arrested July 10 on 25 sex-related charges, according to Clark County Detention Center and North Las Vegas Justice Court records.
The charges included 11 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, five counts of sexual assault, four counts of lewdness with a child under 14, three counts of open and gross lewdness and two counts of sexual assault with a child under 16.
City of North Vegas spokesperson Patrick Walker confirmed that Johnson was recently terminated and said the city would not comment on an open investigation. Johnson is listed as a risk management and liability manager for the city's finance department on its website.
Johnson had a hearing in North Las Vegas Justice Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His bail was previously set at over $1 million, according to court records.
