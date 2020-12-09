LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former NFL linebacker Vontaze Burfict was at the Cosmopolitan looking for Secret Pizza prior to a battery-related arrest in early December, according to an arrest report.
About 11:59 a.m. on Dec. 4, Burfict and two others, identified as Todd Allen Battle and Michael James Swerzbin, were confronted by hotel security after allegedly becoming "irate" while in search for a popular, hidden pizza parlor on the Strip, the declaration of citizen's arrest report said.
Security Officers Christian Anguiano, Franz Carty and Shahab Khoshnoudi responded to the incident. In the report, the men allege authorities were following them around the casino. During the incident, one of the men began filming on his cell phone.
"What the **** these dudes doing behind us? look at these clowns following us," the report said. Once the guard reached the escalator, his path was blocked by one of the men.
"I ask him to please stop recording me and advised him he's blocking the path for me to get off the escalator," the report said.
From there, a series of shoves and swings evolved into a battery-related incident in which police "went hands on."
Burfict was arrested on misdemeanor battery charge, but was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 5, according to court records.
No additional details related to Battle or Swerzbin were provided Wednesday afternoon. Anguiano wishes to press charges, according to the report.
