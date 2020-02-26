LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former police officer was ordered to informal probation Tuesday after she reportedly recorded a man's genitals and made a mentally ill man "twerk" for a video.
Rachel Sorkow, an LVMPD patrol officer, was arrested in March 2019 on five counts of felony misconduct, along with "capturing the image of the private area of another person," and indecent exposure.
According to court records, Sorkow pleaded guilty in October 2019 to misconduct of a police officer. During her Feb. 25 sentencing, Judicial Officer Mary Kay Holthus ordered Sorkow to 18 months informal probation, meaning Sorkow won't have to regularly check in with a probation officer.
Additionally, Sorkow must complete 100 hours of community service, submit to a mental health evaluation and avoid any arrests or citations. Sorkow was also ordered to voluntarily resign from LVMPD.
According to Sorkow's arrest report, she looked up addresses, arrest records and license plate information on potential boyfriends or girlfriends of friends and family.
Police said Sorkow recorded seven videos of four people who were "in her control as a police officer." One video was of a man with a tear in his pants. In the video, he kicked a police car, which exposed his genitals. Sorkow used the squad car PA to tell the man to continue kicking the car while she recorded the video and distributed it to friends, her arrest report said.
According to the arrest report, Sorkow responded to a call of a mentally ill man wearing two dresses, with his hair in pigtails. In a video Sorkow recorded with her cell phone, she told him, "I just want to see you dougie and twerk and then we're good." He starts dancing and she tells him, "Yea! Get it again, one more time."
Sorkow, 29, worked for the Community Policing Division in Metro's Northeast Area Command. She was "relieved of duty" with pay on Dec. 4, 2018 while the investigation was being conducted, police said. Sorkow was set to appear in court again May 26 for a probation status check.
