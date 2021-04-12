LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an electrical fire at a downtown Las Vegas casino Friday morning.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanksi said the fire started around 7:15 a.m. April 12 at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, 129 Fremont Street. Szymanski said there was a small electrical fire reported near the sportsbook on property.
Szymanski said no hotel evacuation was needed and the fire was quickly put out. One employee was being checked for minor smoke inhalation, Szymanski said.
