NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly woman died in a house fire in North Las Vegas Thursday night.
North Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire happened around 7 p.m. Feb. 13 on the 3200 block of Orr Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street.
NLVFD said an electric space heater in the home caught the bedding on fire. A 74-year-old woman died at the scene.
Family lived with the woman but weren't home at the time of the fire, NLVFD said.
NLVFD posted portable space heater safety reminders after the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.