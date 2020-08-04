LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said an elderly man and woman were found dead Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Officers responded about 5 p.m. on August 3 to the 2800 block of Sapphire Desert Drive. On scene, police found an 82-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman dead.
The names of the deceased as well as their cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
HPD said this was the sixth homicide for the department in 2020.
More deaths from covid19. CDC will be happy.
I looked it up and neither murder nor suicide are symptoms of COVID, so I don't think these will be counted in the number either.
