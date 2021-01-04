LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a deadly crash that killed five bicyclists was held without bail during a court hearing Monday morning.
Jordan Barson, 45, faces 14 felony charges after a deadly crash Dec. 10 on US-95 south near Mile Mark 36. Five bicyclists died after they were hit by a box truck, police said. According to an arrest report, Barson had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
In a court hearing Monday, Judge Suzan Baucum held Barson without bail. A defense lawyer asked the judge to set Barson's bail at $20,000, claiming that was all Barson's family could afford.
Judge Baucum said Barson was deemed a flight risk due to living in Arizona, and that he was a danger to the community.
"I don't think there's any amount of money that could guarantee the safety of the community," Baucum said.
According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Barson had "significant amounts" of methamphetamine in his system after the crash. Wolfson said prosecutors believe Barson fell asleep at the wheel at the time of the crash.
Barson's next court date was set for Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.
