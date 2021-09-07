LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man suspected of driving drunk in a deadly crash Monday also had mushrooms and cocaine in his possession when he was arrested, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Alejandro Carrion, 27, was arrested Sept. 6 after a deadly crash at Farm Road and Tenaya Way that morning. LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said two vehicles, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2012 Toyota Prius, were traveling on Farm Road and hit head on.
The driver of the Prius, identified in an arrest report as 64-year-old Susan Villella, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office said her cause and manner of death were still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.
Police identified Carrion as the driver of the Tahoe, and he was taken to University Medical Center to treat minor injuries.
A witness riding his bike in the area said the crash was so violent, he was hit with debris, the arrest report said. The witness said he checked on the driver of the Prius, but "he knew" she was dead, the report said. He went to check on the driver of the Tahoe and said his breath smelled of alcohol.
An LVMPD officer met with Carrion at the hospital, the arrest report said. The officer also reported Carrion smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
Carrion was arrested and an officer located two small plastic bags in his wallet, the report said. One bag had a brown leafy substance police identified as Psilocybin mushrooms; one bag had a white powdery substance identified as cocaine, the report said.
In an interview with police, Carrion said he left a bar near Lake Mead and Tenaya that morning. Carrion said he fell asleep while driving home "after a night of partying at several bars," the report said.
Carrion admitted he was traveling about 45 mph when the crash happened, the report said. Police said the posted speed limit in the area was 35 mph.
Carrion faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane and failure to wear a seat belt. According to court records, Carrion's bail was set at $8,000 during a Tuesday court hearing. His next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 9.
