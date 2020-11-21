LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a drug deal led to a shooting outside the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday.
About noon on November 21, police said they were called to the 3800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ken Nogle said two men met in the casino parking lot for a drug deal. At some point during the meeting, both men shot at each other.
One man was shot, causing a non-life threatening injury, and stayed on scene, Nogle said. The other man left the area and as of 5:45 p.m., hadn't been caught. It wasn't known if that man was injured, as well.
The investigation was ongoing, police said.
(1) comment
Its a shame the two birds didn't off each other over the same stone.
